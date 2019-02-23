UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Dwight Grant TKO’s Carlo Pedersoli

Dwight Grant finished Carlo Pedersoli with strikes.

The two fighters met in a bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In round 1, Grant lands a right hand and a left hook. Pedersoli marching down and tries a high kick and gets crushed on the counter. Mouthpiece goes flying and he is out



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

