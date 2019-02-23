UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Gillian Robertson Taps Veronica Macedo

Gillian Robertson was able to tap out Veronica Macedo

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. Robertson managed to take her down and get the back of her opponent where she locked in a rear-naked choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 3. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.