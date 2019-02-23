UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Liz Carmouche Walks Away With Win Over Lucie Pudilová

Liz Carmouche picked up a win over Lucie Pudilová.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. After three hard-hitting rounds, Carmouche scored a close unanimous decision win over her opponent. The crowd was heavily booing this ruling.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

🇨🇿 Pudielova lands some nasty elbows from the top and this crowd is going NUTS for their hometown hero! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/L3pLJan3rk — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019

