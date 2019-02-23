UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Michał Oleksiejczuk Finishes Gian Villante With Body Shot

Michał Oleksiejczuk finished Gian Villante with a body shot.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The finish of the fight saw another bodyshot from Oleksiejczuk and Villante doubles over to his knees. Oleksiejczuk finished him on the ground with strikes.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

