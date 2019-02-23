UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Petr Yan Sweeps John Dodson

Petr Yan sweeps John Dodson on his way to victory.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. After three rounds and stunning the former title contender a few times, Yan walked away with the unanimous decision. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 3. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

