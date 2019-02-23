UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Petr Yan Sweeps John Dodson

Petr Yan sweeps John Dodson on his way to victory.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. After three rounds and stunning the former title contender a few times, Yan walked away with the unanimous decision.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Now Yan lands on Dodson and buckles him! What a round! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/37a5TfyO7N — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019

Dodson clips Yan in round 2 and drops him! What a back-and-forth, fast-paced fight! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/oqv6z5PYwr — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019

