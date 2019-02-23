UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Stefan Struve Taps Marcos Rogério de Lima

Stefan Struve got back into the win column as he scored a victory over Marcos Rogério de Lima.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In the second round, Struve went for the arm triangle and got the tap.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Another submission victory!@StefanStruve uses those long limbs to submit De Lima in round 2! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/qshmGkWcyU — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019

