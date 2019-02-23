UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Thiago Santos TKO’s Jan Błachowicz

Thiago Santos KO’s Jan Błachowicz his way to victory.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In the third round of this main event, Santos with the step back, left hook counter as Jan Blachowicz presses forward and it’s over.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

