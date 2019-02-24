UFC on ESPN+ 3 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Stefan Struve Tops List

UFC on ESPN+ 3 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on ESPN +3 took place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The main card aired on ESPN + at 2 PM EST. The preliminary card aired on ESPN 2 at 11 AM EST.

Jan Błachowicz vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout headlined this show. Stefan Struve vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima in a heavyweight bout co-headlined.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Gian Villante vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk in a light heavyweight bout, Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilová in a women’s flyweight bout, John Dodson vs. Petr Yan in a bantamweight bout, and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Klidson Abreu in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $15,000 def. Jan Blachowicz: $10,000

Stefan Struve: $20,000 def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $5,000

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $3,500 def. Gian Villante: $10,000

Liz Carmouche: $5,000 def. Lucie Pudilova: $4,000

Petr Yan: $4,000 def. John Dodson: $15,000

Magomed Ankalaev: $3,500 def. Klidson Farias de Abreu: $3,500

Dwight Grant: $3,500 def. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.: $3,500

Chris Fishgold: $3,500 def. Daniel Teymur: $3,500

Gillian Robertson: $4,000 def. Veronica Macedo: $3,500

Damir Hadzovic: $4,000 def. Marco Polo Reyes: $5,000

Michel Prazeres: $10,000 def. Ismail Naurdiev: $3,500

Diego Ferreira: $5,000 def. Rustam Khabilov: $10,000

Damir Ismagulov: $3,500 def. Joel Alvarez: $3,500