UFC on ESPN+ 3 Results: Blachowicz vs. Santos

UFC on ESPN+ 3 goes down today (Sat. February 23, 2019) from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In the main event of the evening, light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos will go to war. Also, in the co-featured fight of the evening, Stefan Struve makes his return to the Octagon. He’ll be taking on Marcos Rogerio de Lima.
The main card features other notable names like Gian Villante, Liz Carmouche, John Dodson, and Petr Yan. Check out MMA News’ coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 3 below. Also, be sure to follow along on with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos
- Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Stefan Struve
- Light heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Women’s flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Petr Yan
- Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Klidson Farias de Abreu
Preliminary Card:
- Featherweight: Chris Fishgold vs. Daniel Teymur
- Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Gillian Robertson
- Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.
- Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Marco Polo Reyes
- Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Ismail Naurdiev
- Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Rustam Khabilov
- Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Joel Alvarez
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 3 begins at 11:00 A.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**