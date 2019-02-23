UFC on ESPN+ 3 Results: Blachowicz vs. Santos

Check out MMA News coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

UFC on ESPN+ 3 goes down today (Sat. February 23, 2019) from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In the main event of the evening, light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos will go to war. Also, in the co-featured fight of the evening, Stefan Struve makes his return to the Octagon. He’ll be taking on Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

The main card features other notable names like Gian Villante, Liz Carmouche, John Dodson, and Petr Yan. Check out MMA News’ coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 3 below. Also, be sure to follow along on with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Stefan Struve

Light heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilova

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Petr Yan

John Dodson vs. Petr Yan Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Klidson Farias de Abreu

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Chris Fishgold vs. Daniel Teymur

Women's flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Gillian Robertson

Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Rustam Khabilov

Diego Ferreira vs. Rustam Khabilov Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Joel Alvarez

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 3 begins at 11:00 A.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**