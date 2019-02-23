UFC on ESPN+ 3 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Check out the bonuses, attendance, and gate from the UFC on ESPN+ 3 card from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic tonight.

The UFC on ESPN+ 3 card took place from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic earlier today (Sat. February 23, 2019). The Prague crowd turned out for the event with a total attendance number of 16,583, and the gate was $1,606,176. Some well-deserved bonuses have also been awarded.

Headlining the ESPN 2 prelims, Dwight Grant picked up a first-round TKO win over Carlo Pedersoli Jr. The finish came with just one second left in the round. Grant has been given a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for the spectacular finish. Over on the main card, Michał Oleksiejczu made quick work of UFC veteran Gian Villante. He hit Villante with a body shot in the first round that dropped him to the canvas.

Oleksiejczu finished him off with ground-and-pound as the referee stepped in. He has also been awarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. In the co-main event, longtime UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve got back in the win column. He submitted Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the second round with an arm-triangle choke. After the fight, Struve said it was likely fans had witnessed the last bout of his career.

“The Skyscraper” was also gifted with a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for the tremendous submission win. And finally, in the main event of the night, Thiago Santos may have very well punched his ticket to a light heavyweight title opportunity. He laid waste to Jan Blachowicz in the third round with a couple of hooks for the knockout win. Santos takes home $50,000 for a finish worthy of Performance Of The Night.