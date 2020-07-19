UFC on ESPN+ 30 Bonuses: Deiveson Figueiredo Cashes In After Title Win

The UFC on ESPN+ 30 bonuses have been released.

On July 18, the UFC had its third stop on the “Fight Island” trip. UFC on ESPN+ 30 was held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event’s preliminary action aired live on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card aired exclusively on ESPN+.

In the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez collided for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. This was a brutal and one-sided thrashing in favor of Figueiredo. Benavidez was absolutely outgunned on the feet and was rocked several times before being choked out in the opening frame.

The co-headliner saw middleweights Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum go one-on-one. Hermansson surprised many by scoring a submission victory in the opening frame via heel hook.

Also featured on the main card was a 155-pound clash. Rafael Fiziev shared the Octagon with Marc Diakiese. In the end, it was Fiziev who defeated Diakiese via unanimous decision.

Figueiredo earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” As mentioned, Figueiredo captured the UFC flyweight title by scoring a rear-naked choke finish over Benavidez. Also receiving a performance bonus was Ariane Lipski, who submitted Luana Carolina via kneebar in the opening frame. Fiziev and Diakiese received bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

Do you agree with the UFC on ESPN+ 30 bonus winners chosen?