UFC on ESPN+ 30 Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo Chokes Out Joseph Benavidez to Win Flyweight Title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez was a wild fight at UFC on ESPN+ 30.

The two fighters met in a vacant flyweight title bout on Saturday night (July 18, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Figueiredo knocked him down three separate times and nearly finished the fight with not only ground and pound but also multiple rear-naked choke attempts. Finally, Figueiredo got the back of Benavidez and locked in the rear-naked for the win with under a minute to go in the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

HOW DOES BENAVIDEZ KEEP ESCAPING!? 🤯



We are LIVE on E+ | #UFCFightIsland2

Their first fight took place back in February at the UFC Norfolk event from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Figueiredo won the fight by TKO when Figueiredo dropped him with a major league right hand. Figueiredo followed up with a flurry of strikes on the ground for the win. Figueiredo didn’t win the title due to him missing weight.

Figueiredo was on a two-fight win streak with a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019 heading into their original fight.

Prior to their first fight, Benavidez got impressive wins over Alex Perez and Dustin Ortiz before he earned his spot as #1 contender in the flyweight division with his performance against Jussier Formiga. This is where he picked up the TKO win at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

