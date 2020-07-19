UFC on ESPN+ 30 Highlights: Jack Hermansson Quickly Taps Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jack Hermansson served as the co-headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 30 and it was over quickly.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (July 18, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

They came out in round one and started throwing leather before Gastelum scored a takedown. However, it was Hermansson who caught a heel hook in order to score the submission win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"The Joker" wasn't playing around 😤@jackthejokermma stops Kelvin Gastelum with a heel hook early in the first round ⏰ #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/oBIftlAN8L — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

Hermansson was coming off a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at the UFC Copenhagen event from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. He scored a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian.

Gastelum was on a two-fight losing streak heading into this fight. He dropped a decision loss to Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York and then to now-UFC middleweight champion Adesanya at the UFC 236 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The fight went to the judges where Adesanya was awarded the decision win

