UFC on ESPN+ 30 Medical Suspensions: Luana Carolina Facing 180-Day Sit

The UFC on ESPN+ 30 medical suspensions are in.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 took place on July 18 and was headlined by a UFC flyweight title bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez. Figueiredo choked out Benavidez in the opening frame to capture the 125-pound gold. Figueiredo only has to undergo seven days rest, while Benavidez will be out for 45 days due to a forehead laceration.

In the co-main event, Jack Hermansson snagged a quick submission win over Kelvin Gastelum via heel hook. It’s Gastelum’s third straight loss. The good news for Gastelum is that he is only required to rest for seven days.

Luana Carolina is facing the longest sit. She was submitted by Ariane Lipski via kneebar and it didn’t look pretty. Carolina is looking at a 180-day medical suspension unless she is cleared by a left knee MRI.

Kirik Jenness of The UnderGround posted the full list of UFC on ESPN+ 30 medical suspensions, which you can see below.

7 Days to Figueiredo for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Benavidez for Forehead laceration and 30 Days No Contact

7 Days to Hermansson for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Gastelum for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Fiziev for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Diakiese for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

7 Days to Lipski for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Carolina or cleared by Left Knee MRI, 30 Days min and 21 Days No Contact

7 Days to Askarov for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Pantoja for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Dolidze for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Ibragimov for TKO and 30 Days No Contact

7 Days to Dawson for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Narimani for Left Brow Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

7 Days to Alvarez for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Duffy for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Johns for hard bout and 30 Days No Contact

7 Days to Jackson for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Albazi for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Gordon for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Tsarukyan for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

45 Days to Ramos for Multiple lacerations and 30 Days No Contact

7 Days to Spivac for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Felipe for Mandatory Rest