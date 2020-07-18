UFC on ESPN+ 30 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 30 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (July 18), UFC on ESPN+ 30 takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the headliner, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will collide in a rematch for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. UFC on ESPN+ 30’s co-main event will see a middleweight clash between Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson. Lightweights Marc Diakiese and Rafael Fiziev are also set to share the Octagon on the main card. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 30 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC on ESPN+ 30.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Vacant flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jack Hermansson

Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Women’s flyweight bout: Luana Carolina vs. Ariane Lipski

Flyweight bout: Askar Askarov vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Prelims (ESPN+)

Light heavyweight bout: Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Catchweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Joe Duffy

Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson vs. Brett Johns

Bantamweight bout: Amir Albazi vs. Malcolm Gordon

Lightweight bout: Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac