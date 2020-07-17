UFC on ESPN+ 30 Weigh-in Results: Title Fight Official, Everyone Makes Weight

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in results are in. Everyone set for the card has made weight.
The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (July 17).
Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 30 will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will collide in a rematch for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. In their first meeting back in February, Figueiredo stopped Benavidez in the second round. Figueiredo would’ve been awarded the 125-pound gold but he missed weight. This go-around, Alexandre Pantoja will serve as a backup.
Co-headliners Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum will also tip the scales.
The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-ins will begin at 9 a.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates. We’ll post the live stream below, courtesy of MMAFighting before the weigh-ins begin.
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125)
- Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)
- Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
- Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
- Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Askar Askarov (126)
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)
- Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – 150-pound catchweight
- Joseph Duffy (155.5) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)
- Brett Johns (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
- Malcolm Gordon (135) vs. Amir Albazi (136)
- Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
- Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Serghei Spivac (245)