UFC on ESPN+ 30 Weigh-in Results: Title Fight Official, Everyone Makes Weight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson FIgueiredo (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in results are in. Everyone set for the card has made weight.

The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (July 17).

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 30 will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will collide in a rematch for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. In their first meeting back in February, Figueiredo stopped Benavidez in the second round. Figueiredo would’ve been awarded the 125-pound gold but he missed weight. This go-around, Alexandre Pantoja will serve as a backup.

Co-headliners Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum will also tip the scales. MMA News interviewed Hermansson ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 30. You can check that out here.

The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-ins will begin at 9 a.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates. We’ll post the live stream below, courtesy of MMAFighting before the weigh-ins begin.

Main Card (ESPN+)

  • Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125)
  • Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)
  • Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
  • Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Prelims (ESPN+)

  • Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)
  • Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – 150-pound catchweight
  • Joseph Duffy (155.5) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)
  • Brett Johns (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
  • Malcolm Gordon (135) vs. Amir Albazi (136)
  • Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
  • Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Serghei Spivac (245)

