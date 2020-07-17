UFC on ESPN+ 30 Weigh-in Results: Title Fight Official, Everyone Makes Weight

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in results are in. Everyone set for the card has made weight.

The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (July 17).

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 30 will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will collide in a rematch for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. In their first meeting back in February, Figueiredo stopped Benavidez in the second round. Figueiredo would’ve been awarded the 125-pound gold but he missed weight. This go-around, Alexandre Pantoja will serve as a backup.

Co-headliners Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum will also tip the scales. MMA News interviewed Hermansson ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 30. You can check that out here.

The UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-ins will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)

Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – 150-pound catchweight

Joseph Duffy (155.5) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)

Brett Johns (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)

Malcolm Gordon (135) vs. Amir Albazi (136)

Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Serghei Spivac (245)