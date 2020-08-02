Sunday, August 2, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Highlights: Derek Brunson Earns TKO Win Over Edmen Shahbazyan

By Andrew Ravens

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan delivered in the main event. 

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (August 1, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 31 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. 

Shahbazyan found a challenge with the UFC veteran who brought the fight with a mixture of his weapons. Brunson used the body as his striking target to soften him up while also working for takedowns, which he did connect on multiple times throughout the fight. 

Brunson got a takedown to start the third round and then finished him off with strikes to earn the TKO win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Brunson entered this fight on a two-bout winning streak. His previous bout saw him beat Ian Heinisch by decision. at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Before that, Brunson scored a unanimous decision over Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He lost to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 by TKO later that year. 

Shahbazyan entered this fight with an 11-0 MMA record with four straight wins under the UFC banner including his last three that ended in first round finishes. He beat Charles Byrd at UFC 235 by TKO, Jack Marshman by submission at UFC 239, and Brad Tavares at UFC 244 by KO. 

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Results: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 31. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

