Saturday, August 1, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Highlights: Jennifer Maia Submits Joanne Calderwood

By Andrew Ravens

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia was an action-packed co-headliner.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout on Saturday night (August 1, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 31 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. 

Calderwood made a statement in the first round when she caught a kick and took her down. However, Maia managed to get the armbar locked in for the win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Calderwood entered this fight by going 2-2 in her last five and 3-1 in her last four bouts. She beat Kalindra Faria by submission in August 2018, Ariane Lipski by decision in January 2019. She lost to Kailyn Chookagain at UFC 238 by decision and then a decision win over Andrea Lee at UFC 242 by split decision. 

Maia earned a UFC contract by going on a six-fight winning streak. All of her fights in the UFC have come to a decision. She lost to Liz Carmouche in July 2018, beat Alexa Davis in March 2019 and Roxanne Modafferi in July 2019. Her previous outing saw her lose to Kaitlyn Chookagain at UFC 244. 

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Results: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 31. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

UFC

