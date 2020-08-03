Sunday, August 2, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Derek Brunson Tops The List

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
UFC Reebok

The UFC on ESPN+ 31 promotional guidelines payouts are in.

On Aug. 1, UFC on ESPN+ 31 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, middleweights Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan collided. Brunson put an end to Shahbazyan’s undefeated streak with a third-round TKO. Brunson walked away with $20,000, while Shahbazyan nabbed $4,000 for wearing Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweights Jennifer Maia and Joanne Calderwood shared the Octagon. Maia earned the first-round submission win. Maia received $4,000 for following promotional guidelines, while Calderwood nabbed $10,000 for the experience-based system.

Bobby Green came in second when it comes to the promotional guidelines payouts. Green defeated Lando Vannata and earned $15,000 in Reebok pay. Vannata took home $5,000.

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Promotional Guidelines Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie).

  • Derek Brunson: $20,000
  • def. Edmen Shahbazyan: $4,000
  • Jennifer Maia: $4,000
  • def. Joanne Calderwood: $10,000
  • Vicente Luque: $10,000
  • def. Randy Brown: $5,000
  • Bobby Green: $15,000
  • def. Lando Vannata: $5,000
  • Jonathan Martinez: $4,000
  • def. Frankie Saenz: $5,000
  • Nate Maness: $3,500
  • def. Johnny Munhoz: $3,500
  • Jamall Emmers: $3,500
  • def. Vincent Cachero: $3,500
  • Chris Gutierrez: $4,000
  • vs. Cody Durden: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN+ 31 comes out to $103,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

If you missed any of the UFC on ESPN+ 31 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of the UFC’s next event on Aug. 8.

