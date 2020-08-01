UFC on ESPN+ 31 Results: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC on ESPN+ 31 goes down tonight (Saturday, August 1, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight showdown.

Brunson entered this fight on a two-bout winning streak. His previous bout saw him beat Ian Heinisch by decision. at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Before that, Brunson scored a unanimous decision over Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He lost to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 by TKO later that year.

Shahbazyan entered this fight with an 11-0 MMA record with four straight wins under the UFC banner including his last three that ended in first round finishes. He beat Charles Byrd at UFC 235 by TKO, Jack Marshman by submission at UFC 239, and Brad Tavares at UFC 244 by KO.

The co-headliner will see Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia in a women’s strawweight bout. The rest of the main card will feature Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown, Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green, and Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight MMA News’ UFC On ESPN+ 31 results:

Quick UFC On ESPN+ 31 Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Women’s strawweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown

Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)