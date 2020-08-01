Saturday, August 1, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Results: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Check out MMA News' UFC on ESPN+ 31 results, featuring a main event meeting between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.

By Andrew Ravens

UFC on ESPN+ 31 goes down tonight (Saturday, August 1, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. 

It’s headlined by a meeting between Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight showdown. 

Brunson entered this fight on a two-bout winning streak. His previous bout saw him beat Ian Heinisch by decision. at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Before that, Brunson scored a unanimous decision over Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He lost to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 by TKO later that year. 

Shahbazyan entered this fight with an 11-0 MMA record with four straight wins under the UFC banner including his last three that ended in first round finishes. He beat Charles Byrd at UFC 235 by TKO, Jack Marshman by submission at UFC 239, and Brad Tavares at UFC 244 by KO. 

The co-headliner will see Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia in a women’s strawweight bout. The rest of the main card will feature Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown, Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green, and Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland. 

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight MMA News’ UFC On ESPN+ 31 results:

Quick UFC On ESPN+ 31 Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

  • Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Women’s strawweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
  • Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
  • Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight bout: Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez
  • Light heavyweight bout: Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
  • Bantamweight bout: Johnny Munoz vs. Nathan Maness
  • Middleweight bout: Markus Perez vs. Charles Ontiveros
  • Featherweight bout: Vince Cachero vs. Jamall Emmers
  • Bantamweight bout: Cody Durden vs. Chris Gutierrez
Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

WATCH: Fighter Disqualified After Holding Onto Choke & Shoving Referee Marc Goddard

Things got hectic during a UAE Warriors event between a fighter and referee Marc Goddard. Ahmad Al Darmaki went...
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Responds To Dan Hardy-Herb Dean Incident

UFC president Dana White has made his stance clear on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean. During...
Read more
MMA

Mario Yamasaki Weighs In On Herb Dean’s Stoppage Of UFC on ESPN 14 Bout

Fellow MMA referee Mario Yamasaki has given his take on Herb Dean's stoppage during the Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert bout.
Read more
MMA

Ali Abdelaziz Discusses Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Fighting Future

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz believes his fighter has at least two more bouts left in him. Nurmagomedov, who...
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson Responds To Those Who Are Writing Him Off

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has a message for the naysayers. Ferguson hadn't lost a bout since...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dana White Thinks Conor McGregor Return Makes Sense ‘At The Right Time’

UFC president Dana White feels Conor McGregor could be waiting for the right time before stepping back inside the Octagon.
Read more
MMA

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier Set For UFC 254

The UFC 254 card is getting some more beef in the form of Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier. ESPN's...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Results: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC on ESPN+ 31 goes down tonight (Saturday, August 1, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC On ESPN+ 31

The final UFC on ESPN+ 31 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
MMA

Paulo Costa Suggests Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier In Title Eliminator

Paulo Costa thinks the UFC may be best served booking a title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.
Read more
MMA

JDS Unbothered By Facing Fellow ATT Fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Junior dos Santos isn't feeling uncomfortable fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik even though both men are training at American Top Team.
Read more
MMA

UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski Talks Potential Bouts With Zabit & ‘Korean Zombie’

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski believes fight fans will be clamoring to see him fight either Zabit Magomedsharipov or Chan Sung Jung.
Read more
MMA

WATCH: Fighter Disqualified After Holding Onto Choke & Shoving Referee Marc Goddard

Things got hectic during a UAE Warriors event between a fighter and referee Marc Goddard. Ahmad Al Darmaki went...
Read more
Interviews

Vicente Luque Breaks Down Potential Fight Between Teammates Kamaru Usman & Gilbert Burns

Vicente Luque knows Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns was always going to be a closer fight than Usman vs. Masvidal.
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Responds To Dan Hardy-Herb Dean Incident

UFC president Dana White has made his stance clear on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean. During...
Read more
MMA

Ali Abdelaziz Doing All He Can To Make Alex Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo Happen

Well-known MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says he'll do his best to make Alex Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo a reality.
Read more
MMA

Former RIZIN Champion Manel Kape Glad Cody Garbrandt Plans To Move Down

Manel Kape was the talk of MMA in Japan under the RIZIN banner and he's hoping to make some noise in the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube