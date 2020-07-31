Friday, July 31, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, One Fighter Misses & Another Doesn’t Weigh In

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Edmen Shahbazyan
Edmen Shahbazyan (Photo: MMAJunkie)

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN+ 31 weigh-ins have concluded. The main event is official. Preliminary fighter Jonathan Martinez missed weight, while late replacement Charles Ontiveros didn’t weigh in, so his bout with Markus Perez is canceled.

The UFC on ESPN+ 31 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (July 31).

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 31 will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan will face his toughest test to date in Derek Brunson. Up to this point, Shahbazyan has a perfect pro MMA record of 11-0. As for Brunson, he’s hoping to nab his third straight victory and derail the Shahbazyan hype train.

Co-headliners Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia will also tip the scales. There were a few last-minute changes made to the card just ahead of the weigh-ins. MMA News will keep you posted with more details on those shakeups. Ray Borg, Timur Valiev, and Eric Spicely were all replaced.

The UFC on ESPN+ 31 weigh-ins will begin at noon ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates. We’ll post the live stream below, courtesy of MMAFighting before the weigh-ins begin.

Main Card (ESPN+)

  • Derek Brunson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)
  • Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)
  • Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Randy Brown (170.5)
  • Lando Vannata (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)
  • Kevin Holland (184) vs. Trevin Giles (185)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Frankie Saenz (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (140.5)*
  • Ed Herman (206) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (204.5)
  • Johnny Munoz (145.5) vs. Nathan Maness (144.5)
  • Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Vincent Cachero (145)
  • Markus Perez (194.5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros**
  • Chris Gutierrez (135.5) vs. Cody Durden (145.5)

*- Fighter missed weight

**- Charles Ontiveros did not weigh in

Three Fighters Replaced Ahead Of UFC on ESPN+ 31

