UFC on ESPN+ 32 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 bonuses have been released.

On August 8th, the UFC held its second event in the month of August at the UFC Apex. The event’s preliminary action aired live on ESPN+. The main card also aired on ESPN+.

In the main event, Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik went at it in a heavyweight bout. The bout ended in the second round when Lewis knocked him down with a thunderous right hand and then followed up with strikes.

The co-headliner saw middleweights Omari Akhmedov and Chris Weidman go one-on-one. Weidman ended up going 3-0 against his opponent with his decision victory.

Kevin Holland earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” after KO’ing Joaquin Buckley. Also taking home bonus pay was Darren Stewart, who scored a first-round submission as a major underdog when he tapped out Maki Pitolo with a slick guillotine choke off his back. Also receiving a performance bonus was Gavin Tucker, who submitted Justin Jaynes in an upset.

One other fighter scooped up bonus money. There was no “Fight of the Night.” Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Andrew Sanchez

Darren Stewart

Gavin Tucker

Kevin Holland

