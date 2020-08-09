Sunday, August 9, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Highlights: Derrick Lewis Floors Aleksei Oleinik

By Andrew Ravens

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event. 

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (August 8, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 32 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The first round saw them exchange takedowns and top position. Fast forward to the second round, Lewis came out and hit a flying knee strike to the body then dropped him with a big right hand. Lewis got on top of him and landed some major league hammer shots for the TKO win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In his previous fight, Lewis beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Before that, Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York prior to him losing by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. 

Oleinik was on a two-fight winning streak heading into this fight with wins over Maurice Green by submission at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and then a decision win over Fabricio Werdum at UFC 249. These fights came after a two-fight losing streak thanks to Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. 

UFC on ESPN+32 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik, Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+32. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

