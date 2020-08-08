Saturday, August 8, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Derrick Lewis title shot
Derrick Lewis (Photo: Getty)

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Aug. 8), UFC on ESPN+ 32 takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, heavyweight action will be showcased as Derrick Lewis takes on Aleksei Oleinik. UFC on ESPN+ 32’s co-main event will see a middleweight matchup between former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman and Omari Akhmedov. Darren Stewart is set to collide with Maki Pitolo. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 32 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC on ESPN+ 32.

Main Card (ESPN+)

  • Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik 
  • Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman 
  • Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
  • Women’s bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman 

Prelims (ESPN+)

  • Welterweight bout: Laureano Staropoli vs. Tim Means 
  • Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Kevin Holland
  • Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Munoz
  • Middleweight bout: Wellington Turman vs. Andrew Sanchez
  • Featherweight Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes 
  • Featherweight bout: Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett 
  • Bantamweight bout: Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi

