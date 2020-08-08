UFC on ESPN+ 32 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Aug. 8), UFC on ESPN+ 32 takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, heavyweight action will be showcased as Derrick Lewis takes on Aleksei Oleinik. UFC on ESPN+ 32’s co-main event will see a middleweight matchup between former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman and Omari Akhmedov. Darren Stewart is set to collide with Maki Pitolo. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 32 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC on ESPN+ 32.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman

Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo

Women’s bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Prelims (ESPN+)