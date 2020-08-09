Sunday, August 9, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Tim Means Is Top Earner

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
UFC Reebok

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 promotional guidelines payouts are in.

On Aug. 8, UFC on ESPN+ 32 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik collided. Lewis put an end to Oleinik’s two-fight winning streak with a second-round TKO. Lewis walked away with $15,000, while Oleinik nabbed $10,000 for wearing Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.

In the co-main event, middleweights Chris Weidman and Omari Akhmedov shared the Octagon. Weidman earned the unanimous decision. The “All American” received $15,000 for following promotional guidelines, while Akhmedov nabbed $10,000 for the experience-based system.

Tim Means topped the list when it comes to the promotional guidelines payouts. Means defeated Laureano Staropoli and earned $20,000 in Reebok pay. Staropoli took home $4,000.

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie).

  • Derrick Lewis: $15,000
  • def. Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000
  • Chris Weidman: $15,000
  • def. Omari Akhmedov: $10,000
  • Darren Stewart: $5,000
  • def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500
  • Yana Kunitskaya: $4,000
  • def. Julija Stoliarenko: $3,500
  • Beneil Dariush: $15,000
  • def. Scott Holtzman: $10,000
  • Tim Means: $20,000
  • def. Laureano Staropoli: $4,000
  • Kevin Holland: $5,000
  • def. Joaquin Buckley: $3,500
  • Nasrat Haqparast: $5,000
  • def. Alex Munoz: $3,500
  • Andrew Sanchez: $5,000
  • def. Wellington Turman: $3,500
  • Gavin Tucker: $4,000
  • def. Justin Jaynes: $3,500
  • Youssef Zalal: $3,500
  • def. Peter Barrett: $3,500
  • Irwin Rivera: $3,500
  • def. Ali Alqaisi: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN+ 32 comes out to $162,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

If you missed any of the UFC on ESPN+ 32 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of the UFC’s next event on Aug. 15.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Surprised To Hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Return At UFC 254

Daniel Cormier was caught off guard upon hearing the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov's planned October return. Nurmagomedov, who holds...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 bonuses have been released. On August 8th, the UFC held its second event in...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Marvin Vettori: Chris Weidman ‘Looked Horrible’ At UFC Vegas 6

Marvin Vettori is looking to pick a fight with Chris Weidman. On Aug. 8, Weidman shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Won’t Be Fighting On Aug. 29

Zabit Magomedsharipov says he's out of a planned UFC event for Aug. 29. Magomedsharipov was expected to take on...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says He Remains In Talks With Floyd Mayweather

UFC president Dana White is still in talks with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. In late 2019, White and Mayweather...
Read more
MMA

Chris Weidman Admits Fight With Omari Akhmedov Was ‘Sloppy’

Chris Weidman is back in the win column but he isn't totally satisfied with his victory over Omari Akhmedov.
Read more
MMA

Derrick Lewis Has Three Opponents In Mind Following UFC Vegas 6 Win

Derrick Lewis is looking towards the future following his victory over Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis and Oleinik shared the Octagon...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Tim Means Is Top Earner

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 promotional guidelines payouts are in. On Aug. 8, UFC on ESPN+ 32 took place...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 bonuses have been released. On August 8th, the UFC held its second event in...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Highlights: Derrick Lewis Floors Aleksei Oleinik

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event.  The two...
Read more
UFC

Chris Weidman Outlasts Omari Akhmedov at UFC on ESPN+ 32

Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman was an interesting matchup in the co-main event.  The two fighters met in a...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. Tonight (Aug. 8), UFC on ESPN+...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube