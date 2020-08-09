UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Tim Means Is Top Earner

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 promotional guidelines payouts are in.
On Aug. 8, UFC on ESPN+ 32 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik collided. Lewis put an end to Oleinik’s two-fight winning streak with a second-round TKO. Lewis walked away with $15,000, while Oleinik nabbed $10,000 for wearing Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.
In the co-main event, middleweights Chris Weidman and Omari Akhmedov shared the Octagon. Weidman earned the unanimous decision. The “All American” received $15,000 for following promotional guidelines, while Akhmedov nabbed $10,000 for the experience-based system.
Tim Means topped the list when it comes to the promotional guidelines payouts. Means defeated Laureano Staropoli and earned $20,000 in Reebok pay. Staropoli took home $4,000.
UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts
There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie).
- Derrick Lewis: $15,000
- def. Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000
- Chris Weidman: $15,000
- def. Omari Akhmedov: $10,000
- Darren Stewart: $5,000
- def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500
- Yana Kunitskaya: $4,000
- def. Julija Stoliarenko: $3,500
- Beneil Dariush: $15,000
- def. Scott Holtzman: $10,000
- Tim Means: $20,000
- def. Laureano Staropoli: $4,000
- Kevin Holland: $5,000
- def. Joaquin Buckley: $3,500
- Nasrat Haqparast: $5,000
- def. Alex Munoz: $3,500
- Andrew Sanchez: $5,000
- def. Wellington Turman: $3,500
- Gavin Tucker: $4,000
- def. Justin Jaynes: $3,500
- Youssef Zalal: $3,500
- def. Peter Barrett: $3,500
- Irwin Rivera: $3,500
- def. Ali Alqaisi: $3,500
The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN+ 32 comes out to $162,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.
