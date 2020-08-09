UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Tim Means Is Top Earner

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 promotional guidelines payouts are in.

On Aug. 8, UFC on ESPN+ 32 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik collided. Lewis put an end to Oleinik’s two-fight winning streak with a second-round TKO. Lewis walked away with $15,000, while Oleinik nabbed $10,000 for wearing Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.

In the co-main event, middleweights Chris Weidman and Omari Akhmedov shared the Octagon. Weidman earned the unanimous decision. The “All American” received $15,000 for following promotional guidelines, while Akhmedov nabbed $10,000 for the experience-based system.

Tim Means topped the list when it comes to the promotional guidelines payouts. Means defeated Laureano Staropoli and earned $20,000 in Reebok pay. Staropoli took home $4,000.

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie).

Derrick Lewis: $15,000

def. Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000

Chris Weidman: $15,000

def. Omari Akhmedov: $10,000

Darren Stewart: $5,000

def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500

Yana Kunitskaya: $4,000

def. Julija Stoliarenko: $3,500

Beneil Dariush: $15,000

def. Scott Holtzman: $10,000

Tim Means: $20,000

def. Laureano Staropoli: $4,000

Kevin Holland: $5,000

def. Joaquin Buckley: $3,500

Nasrat Haqparast: $5,000

def. Alex Munoz: $3,500

Andrew Sanchez: $5,000

def. Wellington Turman: $3,500

Gavin Tucker: $4,000

def. Justin Jaynes: $3,500

Youssef Zalal: $3,500

def. Peter Barrett: $3,500

Irwin Rivera: $3,500

def. Ali Alqaisi: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN+ 32 comes out to $162,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

If you missed any of the UFC on ESPN+ 32 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We've got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.