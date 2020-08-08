Saturday, August 8, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Check out MMA News' UFC on ESPN+32 results, featuring a main event meeting between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik.

By Andrew Ravens

UFC on ESPN+32 goes down tonight (Sat. August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. 

It’s headlined by a meeting between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout. 

In his previous fight, Lewis beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Before that, Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York prior to him losing by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. 

Oleinik is on a two-fight winning streak heading into this fight with wins over Maurice Green by submission at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and then a decision win over Fabricio Werdum at UFC 249. These fights came after a two-fight losing streak thanks to Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. 

The co-headliner will see a middleweight bout between Omari Akhmedov and Chris Weidman. Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo, Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko, and Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman finishes out the main card. 

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC On ESPN+32 results below:

Quick UFC On ESPN+ 32 Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

  • Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik 
  • Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman 
  • Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
  • Women’s bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman 

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

  • Welterweight bout: Laureano Staropoli vs. Tim Means 
  • Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Kevin Holland
  • Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Munoz
  • Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez def. Wellington Turman by knockout (punches) at 4:14 of Round 1
  • Featherweight Gavin Tucker def. Justin Jaynes by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:43 of Round 3
  • Featherweight bout: Youssef Zalal def. Peter Barrett by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Bantamweight bout: Irwin Rivera def. Ali AlQaisi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
