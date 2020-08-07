UFC on ESPN+ 32 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official, Three Fighters Miss

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN+ 32 weigh-ins have wrapped up. Three fighters have missed weight.

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (Aug. 7).

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 32 will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweight Derrick Lewis will collide with submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis holds the number four spot on the UFC heavyweight rankings going into this bout, while Oleinik sits at number 10.

Co-headliners Chris Weidman and Omari Akhmedov will also tip the scales. Weidman has been in a slump and this is a chance for the former UFC middleweight champion to get back on track. Tomorrow, we’ll be bringing you coverage of the card including live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 weigh-ins will begin at noon ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates. Below is a live stream courtesy of MMAJunkie.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (227)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Omari Akhmedov (185.75)

Darren Stewart (186) vs. Maki Pitolo (186)

Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)

Beneil Dariush (158)* vs. Scott Holtzman (156)

Prelims

Tim Means (172.5)* vs. Laureano Staropoli (174.5)*

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Alex Munoz (156)

Andrew Sanchez (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Gavin Tucker (146) vs. Justin Jaynes (146)

Youssef Zalal (146) vs. Peter Barrett (145.5)

Irwin Rivera (136) vs. Ali Al Qaisi (136)

*- Fighter missed weight