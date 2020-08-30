UFC on ESPN+ 33 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC On ESPN+ 33 bonuses have been released.

The event on ESPN’s streaming service took place on Saturday night (August 29, 2020) inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic.

This fight saw them trade leg kicks early with Smith going down, but recovered. Rakic attacked the body before just getting into half guard and raining down strikes.

An aggressive Smith came out in round 2 and actually stunned his opponent, but that was short lived as Smith got pushed down. Rakic took over from here in full guard. The third round continued the dominance of Rakic with his grappling. Thus, Rakic scored the dominating decision win.

The co-main event saw more action with a welterweight showdown between former 170-lb king Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny. However, that wasn’t the original plan as Geof Neal was expected to face Magny, but he withdrew from the event due to health issues and he was replaced by Lawler.

This was an important fight for Lawler, who hadn’t been seen in a year as he previously fought last August. This fight saw Magny use his grappling and wrestling to score the decision win.

One other fighter scooped up bonus money. Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas got the “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performances of the Night: Mallory Martin & Sean Brady

Fight of the Night: Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas

