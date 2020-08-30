Sunday, August 30, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

Four fighters got paid.

By Andrew Ravens
Ricardo Lamas
Image Credit: Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC Via Getty Images

The UFC On ESPN+ 33 bonuses have been released.

The event on ESPN’s streaming service took place on Saturday night (August 29, 2020) inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic. 

This fight saw them trade leg kicks early with Smith going down, but recovered. Rakic attacked the body before just getting into half guard and raining down strikes.

An aggressive Smith came out in round 2 and actually stunned his opponent, but that was short lived as Smith got pushed down. Rakic took over from here in full guard. The third round continued the dominance of Rakic with his grappling. Thus, Rakic scored the dominating decision win. 

The co-main event saw more action with a welterweight showdown between former 170-lb king Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny. However, that wasn’t the original plan as Geof Neal was expected to face Magny, but he withdrew from the event due to health issues and he was replaced by Lawler.

This was an important fight for Lawler, who hadn’t been seen in a year as he previously fought last August. This fight saw Magny use his grappling and wrestling to score the decision win. 

One other fighter scooped up bonus money. Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas got the “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

  • Performances of the Night: Mallory Martin & Sean Brady
  • Fight of the Night: Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC on ESPN+ 33. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Were the right choices made for the UFC on ESPN+ 33 bonuses?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Results

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Rakic Decisions Smith

UFC on ESPN+ 33 went down tonight (Sat. August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Explains Why He Vacated LHW Championship

Jon Jones has explained his reasoning for vacating the light heavyweight championship and putting a bow on the glory he has achieved...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Would Still Love to Fight Luke Rockhold

Anthony Smith would still love an opportunity to be locked in a cage with Luke Rockhold. UFC light heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night 175 Weigh-In Results: Main & Co-Main Events Set

The UFC Fight Night 175 weigh-ins are now complete! Both the main event and co-main events are official! Tomorrow...
Read more
UFC

Jason “Mayhem” Miller Arrested Again, Charged With Multiple Felonies

Former UFC fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller has been charged with residential burglary and car theft. The 39-year-old is currently on probation for...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC On ESPN+ 33 bonuses have been released. The event on ESPN’s streaming service took place on Saturday...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic At UFC on ESPN+ 33

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic brought an interesting dynamic in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Highlights: Aleksandar Rakic Outlasts Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic was an interesting main event.  The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday...
Read more
UFC

Neil Magny Out Grapples Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN+ 33

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny wasn’t exactly what fans had thought when this fight got announced.  The two fighters...
Read more
Results

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Rakic Decisions Smith

UFC on ESPN+ 33 went down tonight (Sat. August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 33

The final UFC on ESPN+ 33 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Would Still Love to Fight Luke Rockhold

Anthony Smith would still love an opportunity to be locked in a cage with Luke Rockhold. UFC light heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Explains Why He Vacated LHW Championship

Jon Jones has explained his reasoning for vacating the light heavyweight championship and putting a bow on the glory he has achieved...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night 175 Weigh-In Results: Main & Co-Main Events Set

The UFC Fight Night 175 weigh-ins are now complete! Both the main event and co-main events are official! Tomorrow...
Read more
UFC

Aleksandar Rakic Says He’s Happy & Sad Jon Jones Left Light Heavyweight Division

Aleksandar Rakic has mixed emotions on Jon Jones leaving the light heavyweight division. Jones has been the most dominant...
Read more
UFC

Francis Ngannou Questions If Stipe Miocic Is ‘Avoiding Me’

Francis Ngannou wonders if Stipe Miocic is avoiding him. After Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by decision at UFC 252,...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Supports NBA Players Boycott Following Jacob Blake Shooting

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya fully sports the NBA players for boycotting their games following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube