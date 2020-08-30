Sunday, August 30, 2020

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Highlights: Aleksandar Rakic Outlasts Anthony Smith

By Andrew Ravens

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic was an interesting main event. 

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (August 29, 2020) at the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Both guys came out firing some dangerous leg kicks to the point where Smith fell down in pain and that’s when Rakic took over with his grappling. The opening of round two saw Smith stun Rakic with a straight right hand, but Rakic tossed him down to get into full guard. Rakic really took over from there as Smith was pinned down. 

The third round was the same as Rakic took over with a takedown and that was the round. Rakic scored the decision win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In his previous fight, Smith got TKO’d by Glover Teixeira at the UFC Jacksonville event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that, he scored a win over Alexander Gustafsson in front of his hometown crowd at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Smith lost by fourth round submission. Prior to that, he went 3-1 including KO wins over Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua then a submission win over Volkan Oezdemir. He lost to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision. 

Rakic entered his previous fight on a 12-fight winning streak, but dropped a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC Busan event from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. Part of that winning streak included his last two wins over Devin Clark at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Jimi Manuwa at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN+.

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Results

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Rakic Decisions Smith

UFC on ESPN+ 33 went down tonight (Sat. August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Explains Why He Vacated LHW Championship

Jon Jones has explained his reasoning for vacating the light heavyweight championship and putting a bow on the glory he has achieved...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Would Still Love to Fight Luke Rockhold

Anthony Smith would still love an opportunity to be locked in a cage with Luke Rockhold. UFC light heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night 175 Weigh-In Results: Main & Co-Main Events Set

The UFC Fight Night 175 weigh-ins are now complete! Both the main event and co-main events are official! Tomorrow...
Read more
UFC

Jason “Mayhem” Miller Arrested Again, Charged With Multiple Felonies

Former UFC fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller has been charged with residential burglary and car theft. The 39-year-old is currently on probation for...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC On ESPN+ 33 bonuses have been released. The event on ESPN’s streaming service took place on Saturday...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic At UFC on ESPN+ 33

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic brought an interesting dynamic in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Highlights: Aleksandar Rakic Outlasts Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic was an interesting main event.  The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday...
Read more
UFC

Neil Magny Out Grapples Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN+ 33

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny wasn’t exactly what fans had thought when this fight got announced.  The two fighters...
Read more
Results

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Rakic Decisions Smith

UFC on ESPN+ 33 went down tonight (Sat. August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 33

The final UFC on ESPN+ 33 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Would Still Love to Fight Luke Rockhold

Anthony Smith would still love an opportunity to be locked in a cage with Luke Rockhold. UFC light heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Explains Why He Vacated LHW Championship

Jon Jones has explained his reasoning for vacating the light heavyweight championship and putting a bow on the glory he has achieved...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night 175 Weigh-In Results: Main & Co-Main Events Set

The UFC Fight Night 175 weigh-ins are now complete! Both the main event and co-main events are official! Tomorrow...
Read more
UFC

Aleksandar Rakic Says He’s Happy & Sad Jon Jones Left Light Heavyweight Division

Aleksandar Rakic has mixed emotions on Jon Jones leaving the light heavyweight division. Jones has been the most dominant...
Read more
UFC

Francis Ngannou Questions If Stipe Miocic Is ‘Avoiding Me’

Francis Ngannou wonders if Stipe Miocic is avoiding him. After Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by decision at UFC 252,...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Supports NBA Players Boycott Following Jacob Blake Shooting

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya fully sports the NBA players for boycotting their games following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube