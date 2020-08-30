UFC On ESPN+ 33 Highlights: Aleksandar Rakic Outlasts Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic was an interesting main event.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (August 29, 2020) at the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Both guys came out firing some dangerous leg kicks to the point where Smith fell down in pain and that’s when Rakic took over with his grappling. The opening of round two saw Smith stun Rakic with a straight right hand, but Rakic tossed him down to get into full guard. Rakic really took over from there as Smith was pinned down.

The third round was the same as Rakic took over with a takedown and that was the round. Rakic scored the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Rakic comes out firing to open the third!! #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/bHSODb1EjG — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 30, 2020

In his previous fight, Smith got TKO’d by Glover Teixeira at the UFC Jacksonville event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that, he scored a win over Alexander Gustafsson in front of his hometown crowd at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Smith lost by fourth round submission. Prior to that, he went 3-1 including KO wins over Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua then a submission win over Volkan Oezdemir. He lost to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision.

Rakic entered his previous fight on a 12-fight winning streak, but dropped a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC Busan event from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. Part of that winning streak included his last two wins over Devin Clark at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Jimi Manuwa at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN+.

