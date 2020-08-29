UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

UFC on ESPN+ 33 goes down tonight (Sat. August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight bout.

Lawler hadn’t been seen since last August when he got beat by Colby Covington by decision at the UFC Newark event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Before that, he lost to Ben Askren at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was controversial, to say the least. In the first round, Askren locked in a bulldog choke and the referee stepped in as he thinks he had Lawler out but Lawler claimed to be awake and was.

Magny, a long-standing UFC veteran, had a two-fight winning streak going on including a decision win over Carlos Condit and KO win over Craig White. He got KO’d by Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in 2018. He rebounded with a win over Jingliang Li at UFC 248 by decision and then a decision win over Anthony Martin by decision at UFC 250.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny. Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim, Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas, and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+ 33 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN+ 33 Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Welterweight bout: Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Women’s flyweight bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Featherweight bout: Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas

Light heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)