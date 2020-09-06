Saturday, September 5, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

Four fighters got paid.

By Andrew Ravens
Ovince Saint Preux
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/UFC/Getty Images

The UFC on ESPN+ 34 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. Headlining the card was a clash between Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai.

It was a technical fight with them having some good exchanges. Overeem had the range advantage while Sakai waited until he could clinch with him and then just fired off several punches. Finally, in the fifth round, Overeem scored a takedown and landed some nasty shots for the stoppage. 

The co-main event saw more action between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight showdown. 

This fight saw Preux control the pacing of the bout that ultimately ended with him getting a late second-round KO win. 

There were various changes to the card as due to positive COVID-19 test results, two fights had been canceled from the card. Those fights were Alexandr Romanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima and Thiago Moses vs Jalin Turner. 

There was no Fight of the Night but four performance bonuses instead. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below: 

Brian Kelleher, Andre Muniz, Michel Pereira, and Ovince Saint Preux.

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC on ESPN+ 34. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

Were the right choices made for the UFC on ESPN+ 34 bonuses?

