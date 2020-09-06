UFC on ESPN+ 34 Highlights: Alistair Overeem Batters Augusto Sakai

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai brought a slugfest to their main event fight.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (September 5, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 34 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

This technical fight did have its moments where they exchanged stiff shots within the clinch and the blitzes that Sakai brought throughout it. Sakai did have some impressive moments where he would pin him up against the fence and just fire off.

Overeem did score a late third-round takedown. Overeem landed some good shots when he took the fight to the ground in the third round. Overeem got busted open in the fourth round. In the fifth round, Overeem took him down then landed some nasty elbows and hammerfists for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

* SOUND ON *



Listen to these @AlistairOvereem GnP shots



[ Live NOW on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/63vgBoXph1 — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2020

Even more brutal in slo-mo



The Demolition Man dropped the hammer to slice Sakai open

In his latest fight, Overeem beat Walt Harris at the UFC on ESPN 8 event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that he lost by KO to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the headliner of the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. He smashed Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia and Overeem finished Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC Beijing in November 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

Sakai entered this fight on a five fight winning streak with four of those coming under the UFC banner. These wins include a TKO win over Chase Sherman, a split decision nod against Andrei Arlovski, a KO win over Marcin Tybura in September 2019, and a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov back in May.

