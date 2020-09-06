UFC on ESPN+ 34 Highlights: Ovince Saint Preux Ices Alonzo Menifield

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield was an interesting co-main event.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (September 5, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 34 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The slow-paced fight was pretty much one-sided by OSP. In the late part of the second round, OSP dropped him with a counter left strike and that was a wrap.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Clean counter on the button by @003_OSP led to this faceplant 😳 #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/iMMt2S8Sgk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 6, 2020

His previous outing saw OSP drop a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell at the UFC Jacksonville event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This marked his heavyweight debut. Before that, he tapped Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Copenhagen at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark last September. Preux snapped a two-fight losing skid with this win after not having picked up a victory inside the Octagon since June 2018 where he submitted Tyson Pedro.

Menifield had racked up a 9-fight winning streak going into his previous fight, which saw him get beat by Devin Clark back in May by decision.

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 34. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.