UFC on ESPN+ 34 Results: Alistair Overeem TKO’s Augusto Sakai

UFC on ESPN+ 34 went down tonight (Saturday, September 5, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai in a heavyweight bout.

The co-headliner saw a light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield. Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev, and Brian Kelleher vs. Ray Rodriguez finished out the original main card. Thiago Moises vs. Jalin Turner was nixed from the card late. So many cancellations caused various changes.

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai

Sakai caught him with a front kick to the gut then followed up with a series of strikes. Overeem recovered and they clinched up against the fence. They later separated. Overeem cracked him with a right hook counter and wobbled Sakai. In round two, Sakai started to let his hands go and connected with a flurry of strikes. Overeem answered with a knee strike to the body. Later in the round, Sakai blitzed him with more strikes including to the body. Overeem did block the strikes to his face well. In the third round, Sakai had him pinned up against the fence and just fired off. The style of the fight was that they would exchange, stand around, exchange again and then clinch. Overeem did score a late third round takedown where he landed some good shots to the point where he busted open Sakai with a hammer fist. Overeem got busted open in the fourth round, but that didn’t stop him from scoring a takedown. Things continued in the fifth round with Overeem took him down then landed some nasty elbows and hammerfists for the win.

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

After a brief striking exchange, Menifield clinched with him up against the fence. They separated with OSP pressing the pace and circling. Menifield was picking his limited shots while trying to get a beat on OSP. Menifield stunned him with a left hook to close out the first round. This was a slower paced fight with OSP dictating it with his strikes. OSP started to mix things up with strikes and kicks, which resulted in Menifield having no clear direction of how to get inside. OSP dropped him with a counter left strike and that was a wrap.

Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev

Pereira essentially did various spots to show off his athleticism for the first round with Zelim just trying to avoid the moves. Second two saw Zelim come out much more aggressive, but had a big issue with hsi range. Pereira managed to counter strikes well, but did get caught up against the fence and ate some good shots by Zelim. Round three saw Pereira stun his opponent with a superman punch then followed up with other strikes including knees while in the clinch. Zelim continued his gameplan of boxing, which wasn’t working. Pereira scored a takedown and got the rear-naked choke win in the last moments of the third round.

Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Fabinski came out to turn things into a clinching affair. Muniz went for a guillotine choke as Fabinski scored a takedown. It wasn’t good enough. However, Muniz managed to lock in an armbar for the win.

Brian Kelleher vs. Ray Rodriguez

They went to the ground within the first minute of the round and Kelleher locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out for MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+34 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN+ 34 Results

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)