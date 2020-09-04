UFC on ESPN+ 34 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on ESPN+ 34 weigh-ins are now complete!

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 34 (aka UFC Vegas 9) will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, former title challenger Alistair Overeem (#6) will face Augosto Sakai (#9) in a fight that promises to provide high-level striking for viewers.

In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifeld will do battle in a fight that was originally scheduled to take place two weeks ago at UFC on ESPN 15. This will be a major litmus test for Menifeld, as Saint Preux is a proven veteran who will not be a walkover for the fast-starting Menifeld. Tomorrow, we will be bringing you coverage of the card, including live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

UFC on ESPN+ 34 takes place Saturday, September 5, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 8:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at 6:00 PM. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

MAIN CARD

Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (261.5)

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204)

Michel Pereira (170.5) vs. Zelim Imadaev (171)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Kevin Natividad (144.5)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

PRELIMS

Andre Muniz (185.5) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (184.5)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Alexander Romanov (259) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5)

Cole Smith (135) vs. Hunter Azure (135.5)

Which fight are you most looking forward to on tomorrow’s UFC on ESPN+ 34 card?