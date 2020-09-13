UFC on ESPN+ 35 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC on ESPN+35 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. Headlining the card was a women’s strawweight clash between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill.

This fight saw an action-packed affair as Hill won the first and second rounds. It wasn’t until the third round that Waterson came alive and dominated the round. The fourth and fifth rounds were close. The judges awarded Waterson the split decision victory.

The co-main event saw more action between lightweights Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy.

This fight saw it go just one minute and 33 seconds in the first round as Azaitar landed a series of strikes until Worthy dropped. He followed up with more strikes for the finish in the first-round to extend his winning streak.

Waterson and Hill got the Fight of the Night bonus. Two fighters got the performance of the night. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below:

Waterson vs. Angela Hill

Ottman Azaitar

Kevin Croom

