UFC on ESPN+ 35 Highlights: Michelle Waterson Edges Angela Hill

Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill headlined the UFC’s latest show.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout on Saturday night (September 12, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 35 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

An interesting fight that saw Hill take the first two rounds with her hard strikes and clinch game. It wasn’t until the third round when Waterson managed to do some damage on the ground. Waterson tried to repeat that success in the fourth round, but couldn’t. The fifth round was anybody’s fight.

The judges gave the win to Waterson by split decision.

Waterson was on a two-fight losing streak coming into this fight as she posted a 3-2 record in her last fight. Her three victories came against Cortney Casey in April 2018, Felice Herrig at UFC 229 and a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at the UFC Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’s since dropped back-to-back decision losses to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in October 2019 and Carla Esparza at UFC 249.

Hill has been on a roller coaster ride in her previous six bouts with four losses and three wins. In her last four, Hill finished Hannah Cifers at the UFC Raleigh event. Before that, she beat Jodie Esquibel at UFC Florida in April 2019, a decision loss to Yan Xiaonan by decision at UFC 238 and then a TKO win over Ariane Carmelossi in September. Her last fight saw her drop a split decision to Claudia Gadelha in the co-main event of the UFC on ESPN 8 event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

