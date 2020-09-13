UFC on ESPN+ 35 Highlights: Ottman Azaitar Blitzes Khama Worthy

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy may not have brought the star power, but did bring a memorable fight.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (September 12, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 35 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Azaitar landed a series of strikes until Worthy dropped. Azaitar blitzed him with more strikes for the finish in the first-round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

OTTMAN AZAITAR IS THE REAL DEAL 🤯



Huge first round W for @OttmanAzaitar! 👏 #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/B9ycuDiRoS — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 13, 2020

COMING IN HOT 🔥@OttmanAzaitar's finish of Khama Worthy at #UFCVegas10 was blazing fast. pic.twitter.com/YfEUBBYRWJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 13, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 35 Results: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

