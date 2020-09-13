UFC on ESPN+ 35 Highlights: Ottman Azaitar Blitzes Khama Worthy

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy may not have brought the star power, but did bring a memorable fight.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (September 12, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 35 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
Azaitar landed a series of strikes until Worthy dropped. Azaitar blitzed him with more strikes for the finish in the first-round.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
UFC on ESPN+ 35 Results: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+35. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.