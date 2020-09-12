UFC on ESPN+ 35 Results: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

UFC on ESPN+ 35 goes down tonight (Sat., 2019) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight bout.

Waterson was on a two-fight losing streak coming into this fight as she posted a 3-2 record in her last fight. Her three victories came against Cortney Casey in April 2018, Felice Herrig at UFC 229 and a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at the UFC Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’s since dropped back-to-back decision losses to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in October 2019 and Carla Esparza at UFC 249.

Hill has been on a roller coaster ride in her previous six bouts with four losses and three wins. In her last four, Hill finished Hannah Cifers at the UFC Raleigh event. Before that, she beat Jodie Esquibel at UFC Florida in April 2019, a decision loss to Yan Xiaonan by decision at UFC 238 and then a TKO win over Ariane Carmelossi in September. Her last fight saw her drop a split decision to Claudia Gadelha in the co-main event of the UFC on ESPN 8 event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy. Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee, Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodríguez, and Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+ 35 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN+ 35 Results

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Women’s strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

Lightweight bout: Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Women’s flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Light heavyweight bout: Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodríguez

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)