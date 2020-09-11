UFC on ESPN+ 35 Weigh-In Results

The UFC on ESPN+ 35 weigh-ins are complete.

Tomorrow night (Sep. 12), UFC on ESPN+ 35 (UFC Vegas 10) will take place from inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature strawweight vets Michelle Waterson (#8) taking on Angela Hill (#13). A victory under the main-event spotlight will surely give the winner a strong push towards a potential title shot down the road. Both women will be looking to get back in the win column, with Waterson looking to avoid dropping her third consecutive bout.

Below are the full weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 35

MAIN CARD (8PM ET)

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Khama Worthy (155.5) vs. Ottman Azaitar (156)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Alan Patrick (156)

Kyle Nelson (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

PRELIMS (5PM ET)

Julia Avila (135) vs. Sijara Eubanks (135)

Roosevelt Roberts (155.5) vs. Kevin Croom (154.5)

Alexandr Romanov (261) vs. Roque Martinez (258.5)

Brok Weaver (164) vs. Jalin Turner (163.5) — catchweight bout

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Anthony Ivy (169.5)

Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. Justine Kish (125.5)

*Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam has been cancelled due to Schnell suffering medical issues during weight cut.