UFC on ESPN+ 36 Highlights: Colby Covington Gets Late Stoppage Win Over Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley finally happened after years of talk and what a fight it was.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (September 19, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 36 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Covington won the first two rounds with his constant movement forward, a takedown in the first minute of the first round, and strikes.

Woodley was poked in the eye in the third round. Covington did get a takedown in the fourth round. Covington continued to be at an advantage and busted open Woodley badly. Woodley simply didn’t have an answer for what Covington was dishing out. In round 5, Covington got a takedown and Woodley started yelling that he was hurt, but it looked to be a rib injury.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The fight ends due to an injury to Woodley's ribs.@ColbyCovMMA takes your #UFCVegas11 main event! pic.twitter.com/TDSvy4OkPd — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 20, 2020

"I want my belt back! Where's my f—kin' belt? Where you at, Usman? Where you at, Street Judas?"@ColbyCovMMA wants the smoke 💨 #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/k7dOSJLOhv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 20, 2020

In his previous fight, Covington lost to Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title bout at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before that, Covington scored a decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the UFC Newark event on August 3rd from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. He captured the interim welterweight championship by defeating Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018. However, he was later stripped of the title due to inactivity.

Woodley was coming off a decision loss to Gilbert Burns this past May. After having four title defenses of the welterweight title over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till, Woodley dropped the strap in his previous fight to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March 2019 by decision.

UFC On ESPN+ 36 Results: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley, Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC On ESPN+ 36. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.