UFC on ESPN+ 36 Highlights: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price Ends In Majority Draw

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price put on a memorable performance.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (September 19, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 36 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Cerrone had a rocky first round as he was nearly finished thanks to Price unloading on him in the first two minutes of the first round. However, Cerrone went vintage as he ate like 40 strikes and then started to come alive as that round came to a close and continued into the next frame. Things continued with strikes and Cerrone did score two takedowns. The judges scored it a majority draw.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Niko is unloading but Cowboy is showing no quit! 😳



[ LIVE now on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/6gSnjMuiaP — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020

Cowboy lands a head kick late in the third! #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/WwsLNzWdjQ — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 20, 2020

Cowboy turning it on here in RD 2! #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/Dlgrzlw28K — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 20, 2020

This one ends in a majority draw! How'd you score it?? #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/NZp7J6y5tP — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 20, 2020

In his previous fight, Cerrone was outpointed by Anthony Pettis at UFC 249. Cerrone lost to Conor McGregor in seconds by TKO at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before that, he lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Cerrone had a three-fight winning streak before dropping a loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. During that time, he beat Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta.

In his previous fight, Price dropped a third round TKO loss to Vicente Luque at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This was a bloody fight that ultimately was waived off via a doctor stoppage due to the eye injury that Price suffered.

