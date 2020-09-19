UFC On ESPN+ 36 Results: Colby Covington Stops Tyron Woodley

UFC on ESPN+ 36 went down tonight (Sat. September 19, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley in a welterweight bout.

The co-headliner saw a welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Niko Price. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert, Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann, Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos, and Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart finished out the main card.

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley

Covington got a takedown within the first minute of the fight and moved to full guard. Woodley did get up to his feet. Covington started going to the body and even threw a flying knee strike. Woodley got a takedown in the middle of the second round, but it was brief. Covington easily won the first two rounds with his constant movement forward. In the third round, Woodley was poked in the eye. More clinching occurred with Covington landing elbows while Woodley was using knee strikes to the body. Covington did get a takedown in the fourth round. Covington continued what he did best and got a takedown and Woodley started yelling that he was hurt. Thus, the fight was stopped, but it looked to be a rib injury.

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Price came right out of the gate and was throwing big shots in the face of Cerrone, who was looking hurt. Cerrone was waiting on Price to throw while looking to clinch and did land some knee strikes. Cerrone was poked in the eye, but only took a few seconds to recover. Cerrone was bleeding from under his eye. Another eye poke and a point was taken away from Price. Cerrone was doing a nice job of keeping his chin tucked while throwing jabs and leg kicks while Price was looking for a mixture of strikes from different angles. Cerrone worked for a takedown in the third round, but Price had some nice takedown defense. After trading for position, they went back standing. The judges scored a majority draw.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

This fight didn’t last long at all as Chimaev came straight out, threw a body kick then seconds later connected with one right hand that put Gerald to sleep.

Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann

They clinched up against the fence, but Spann landed a big counter strike while in an exchange and knocked Walker down. They got to the ground and Spann did some damage, but Walker got to his feet. Spann went for a takedown and Walker blasted him with hammer fists then elbow strikes for the win.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos

Dern managed to take her down and locked in an armbar for the win.

Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart

They had a wild exchange about two minutes into the round and Stewart was stumbled before they went at it again. Things calmed down. Holland was mixing up his strikes with jabs and hammer fists. As the second round approached, things changed as Holland was landing a better percentage of strikes while Stewart was looking to take the fight to the ground. Come the third round, they did much more clinching, but both fighters were throwing hard leather. Stewart scored a takedown in the latter stage of round three and did some damage. The judges gave the win to Holland by split decision.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+ 36 results below:

Quick UFC On ESPN+ 36 Results

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight bout: Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley by TKO (injury) at 1:19 of Round 5

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Middleweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gerald Meerschaert by knockout (punch) at :17 of Round 1

Light heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker def. Ryan Spann by TKO (strikes) at 2:43 of Round 1

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern def. Randa Markos by submission (armbar) at 3:44 of Round 1

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland def. Darren Stewart by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

