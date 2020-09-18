UFC on ESPN+ 36 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on ESPN+ 36 weigh-ins are complete, and all fighters hit their mark, finalizing every bout on the card.

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 36 (UFC Vegas 11) will take place from inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The much anticipated main event will feature former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley facing off against former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in a bout that is years in the making. These two stars have no love lost for one another, and tomorrow night they finally come face to face to settle the score.

Also in action on this stacked lineup is the undefeated juggernaut Khamzat Chimaev taking on veteran Gerald Meerschaert who will look to silent Chimaev’s trash-talking mouth as well as his hype. And the co-main event of the evening will feature the legendary Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone facing Niko Price in a welterweight bout.

Check out the full card and weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 36 below.

MAIN CARD (8PM ET, ESPN+)

Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Johnny Walker (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (5PM ET, ESPN+)

Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. David Dvořák (125.5)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Sarah Alpar (135.5)

Journey Newson (135) vs. Randy Costa (135)

Andre Ewell (134.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)

Darrick Minner (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145)

Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)