Saturday, October 10, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

By Andrew Ravens
photo credit: UFC

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 bonuses have been released.

UFC on ESPN+ 37 took place inside Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island. Headlining the card was a clash between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen. 

This fight saw a close first round that seemed like we were in for a five-round fight. However, Sandhagen uncorked a heel hook that came spinning out of nowhere to the head of Moraes that sent him flying back.

Moraes didn’t have a chance to recover as Sanhagen pounced on him and finished up with strikes on the ground for the win in the second frame. 

The co-main event saw more action between Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani. This fight saw a one-sided beatdown by Barboza.

A lot of people ruled out Barboza because of his 1-5 in his last 6 fights record, but he came out to make a statement and did just that. He owned the first round before dropping in twice in the second round.

Makwan did come alive in the third round with a takedown before they got up. Little too late here. They traded to the finish with the judges giving Barboza the decision win. 

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

  • Tom Breese
  • Chris Daukaus
  • Cory Sandhagen 
  • Joaquin Buckley

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen, Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC on ESPN+ 37. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC on ESPN+ 37 bonuses?

