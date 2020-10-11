UFC on ESPN+ 37 Highlights: Cory Sandhagen Stuns Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen exceeded expectations in the headlining bout.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (October 10, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 37 event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

It was a very close first round, but it all ended in the second round. Sandhagen shouted that he broke Moraes’ orbital bone. Seconds later, he landed a spinning heel kick that dropped Moraes before landing some ground and pound for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Sandman just made a statement 🤫 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/YDadyjMlyf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 11, 2020

Sandhagen with the spinning wheel kick KO! #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/py3PbiQCLQ — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 11, 2020

After putting together a four-fight winning streak, Moraes suffered a TKO loss in the third round to Henry Cejudo in a bantamweight title bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019. He rebounded with a decision win over Jose Aldo at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event last December from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sandhagen entered this fight after having a seven-fight winning streak including back-to-back decision wins over John Lineker in April 2019 and Raphael Assuncao at UFC 241 in August 2019 broken. In his previous fight, he got choked out by Aljamain Sterling at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen, Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani

