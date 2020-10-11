UFC on ESPN+ 37 Highlights: Edson Barboza Dominates Makwan Amirkhani

Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani put on an interesting fight in the co-main event billing.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (October 10, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 37 event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

Barboza pushed the pace although Amirkhani was looking to counterstrike in this one despite Barboza having the quicker strikes. The second round picked up as Amirkhani got caught with a right hand and fell to the floor.

While Amirkhani fired back with a takedown attempt of his own, Barboza shut it down. This happened again with Barboza landing the same strike, but Amirkhani did respond with a late-round takedown. Amirkhani had a better the third round with a takedown. The judges gave Barboza the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Barboza entered this fight with a three-fight losing streak to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, and Dan Ige. He had gone 1-5 in his last six fights.

Amirkhani entered this fight with a 16-4 pro-MMA record and 3-2 in his last five fights. After winning two straight fights, he dropped a TKO loss to Shane Burgos at UFC 244, but rallied back with a submission win over DannyHenry at UFC 251.

