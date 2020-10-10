UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

UFC on ESPN+ 37 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight bout.

After putting together a four-fight winning streak, Moraes suffered a TKO loss in the third round to Henry Cejudo in a bantamweight title bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019. He rebounded with a decision win over Jose Aldo at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event last December from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sandhagen entered this fight after having a seven-fight winning streak including back-to-back decision wins over John Lineker in April 2019 and Raphael Assuncao at UFC 241 in August 2019 broken. In his previous fight, he got choked out by Aljamain Sterling at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani. Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Markus Perez, Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot, and Ilia Topuria vs. Youssef Zalal finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+37 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura

Middleweight bout: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Markus Perez

Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot

Featherweight bout: Ilia Topuria vs. Youssef Zalal

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)