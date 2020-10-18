UFC on ESPN+ 38 Bonuses: Jessica Andrade Gets Performance Check, FOTN Honors

The UFC on ESPN+ 38 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island. Headlining the card was a clash between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.

This fight saw Ortega outclass Jung. Ortega was coming into this fight on a long layoff and he couldn’t have looked any better. It was a new version of him with an incredible performance. Jung never looked to fire out of the gate. Ortega’s performance was highlighted with a knock down in the first round and another in the second frame. Ortega got the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian. The original co-main event was scrapped between Ante Delija and Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight showdown. However, it got pulled on Wednesday due to contractual issues with Delija as he’s still under contract with the PFL.

This fight saw it end in the first round. Andrade found success everywhere as she managed to score two takedowns before finishing it. Andrade landed back-to-back right hooks to the body and Chookagian had enough.

There were two fighter performance bonuses and “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night:

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze

Performances of the Night:

Jimmy Crute

Jessica Andrade

POTN: Crute/Andrade

FOTN: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) October 18, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Results: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung, Ante Delija vs. Ciryl Gane

