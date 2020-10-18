UFC on ESPN+ 38 Highlights: Brian Ortega Outstrikes Chan Sung Jung

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung was the bad blood fight that fans were expecting.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (October 17, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 38 event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

This was an exciting fight as the first period saw Ortega briefly drop him with a left hook. The second frame saw Ortega connect with a nasty spinning back elbow that dropped Jung, who somehow survived the strikes on the ground.

The fourth round saw Ortega catch him with a right hand that sliced open Jung’s eyelid before getting a takedown. Ortega got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

OUT OF NOWHERE 🤯@BrianTcity landed the spinning elbow to make Zombie pay at #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/7OrkCHgBHg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2020

Catch and fire 💥@BrianTcity put Zombie on the canvas in Round 1 at #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/wJEH7EEp0U — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2020

Ortega earned a 6-fight winning streak to get a title shot against then-UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event. Holloway retained the title when he beat Ortega by fourth round TKO.

Jung entered this fight with a 3-2 record in his last five bouts. He’s only fought four times in the last four years with a win over Dennis Bermudez by KO in 2017, a loss to Yair Rodríguez, and a win over Renato Moicano by TKO in 2019. He scored the biggest win thus far in his MMA career when he beat Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan last December by first-round TKO.

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Results: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung, Ante Delija vs. Ciryl Gane

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 38. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.